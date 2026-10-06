Amber Heard's new life in Spain hits a major milestone

Amber Heard looked ecstatic after she completed her first half marathon in a recent update on her new life in Spain.

The Aquaman star, who moved to Europe shortly after her high-profile defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, took to her social media to share her new fitness milestone.

In the candid post, the mom of one revealed that she participated in a marathon held in Donostia-San Sebastián, in the Basque Country and she completed half of it in just one and a half hours.

Celebrating the milestone, she captioned her post, "First half marathon, eskerrik asko Donosti! 21 kilometres in 1:39 min!"

For those unversed, "eskerrik asko Donosti" is a phrase in Basque language Euskara which translates to "thank you Donosti."

Amber can also be seen beaming in a snap taken at the finish line of the 21.1km race.

For the marathon, she sported pink activewear with a sports bra and shorts.

Back in June, Amber also participated in the KLM Norte Sur 10K race in Madrid.

She uploaded a glimpse from the race on her Instagram account and her five-year-old daughter Oonagh was also seen supporting her mom in the race.

After her highly publicized divorce and defamation case, Amber is living a quieter life in Madrid and focusing on her family.

The actress is frequently spotted running on the streets of Spain, she previously told SHAPE magazine that running helps her manage stress amid a busy life.

​"I like running because it's a way for me to alleviate stress, clear my mind, and refocus," she told the outlet.

​"Plus I can do it anywhere. I travel so much that it's invaluable to me to have something that keeps me healthy and feeling good no matter where I am."