Prince Harry trouble as Meghan Markle sees ‘tricky’ side of UK return

Prince Harry is desperate to reconnect with King Charles and the Royal family.



The Duke of Sussex, who has taken a leap of faith as he moves back to the UK, wants to reconnect with his father as he treats as he takes treatment for cancer.

Expert Roya Nikkhah says: “I think the jury is out on that. I mean, my sense and my feeling is I do really feel that Harry wants to spend as much time as he can with his father. His father is still receiving cancer treatment.

“That said, as far as I’m aware, he hasn’t seen his father since he’s been back in the UK. I think there’s probably an issue of Harry feels quite strongly he feels he can be more effective here over the next year in the run-up to the games (Invictus Games) in Birmingham. I think as well he desperately wants his children to know their family a bit more, both the King and the Spencer side of the family.”

She told Times Radio: “I think it’s going to be more challenging for Meghan in terms of what she does here in the UK. It always was quite hard for her. She didn’t love it and I think it’ll be tricky.”