Michael Flatley breaks silence on wife Niamh O'Brien's sudden death: 'My heart is broken'

Michael Flatley's wife, Niamh O’Brien, has passed away at the age of 52.

The Lord of the Dance star announced the devastating news on his Instagram account on Monday.

“My heart is broken. I have lost my beautiful wife, Niamh, and my best friend,” Michael wrote.

“My gorgeous bride of twenty years has gone to the Lord in Heaven,” he continued. “She was the most loving mother, wife and person, and our lives will never be the same without her.”

The Riverdance star also expressed his gratitude to those who had shown love and kindness to the family.

“Thank you for all the love and kindness you have shown us,” added Michael. “Please keep Niamh, Michael St James, and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

For those unversed, Michael tied the knot to Niamh in 2006 at St. Patrick’s Church in County Cork, Ireland.

Prior to their big day, the 68-year-old actor described Niamh as the "most beautiful girl in the world."

“She’s the most beautiful girl in the world, inside and out,” Michael told Sunday Times in 2006. “She is exactly what I was hoping my wife would be.”

The pair announced the birth of their son, Michael St. James Flatley, in 2007.