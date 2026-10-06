Michael Flatley breaks silence on wife Niamh O'Brien's sudden death: 'My heart is broken'

Michael Flatley and Niamh O’Brien tied the knot in 2006 at St. Patrick’s Church in County Cork, Ireland

By Zaid Bin Amir
Published October 06, 2026
Michael Flatley breaks silence on wife Niamh OBriens sudden death: My heart is broken
Michael Flatley breaks silence on wife Niamh O'Brien's sudden death: 'My heart is broken'

Michael Flatley's wife, Niamh O’Brien, has passed away at the age of 52.

The Lord of the Dance star announced the devastating news on his Instagram account on Monday.

“My heart is broken. I have lost my beautiful wife, Niamh, and my best friend,” Michael wrote.

“My gorgeous bride of twenty years has gone to the Lord in Heaven,” he continued. “She was the most loving mother, wife and person, and our lives will never be the same without her.”

The Riverdance star also expressed his gratitude to those who had shown love and kindness to the family.

“Thank you for all the love and kindness you have shown us,” added Michael. “Please keep Niamh, Michael St James, and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

For those unversed, Michael tied the knot to Niamh in 2006 at St. Patrick’s Church in County Cork, Ireland.

Prior to their big day, the 68-year-old actor described Niamh as the "most beautiful girl in the world."

“She’s the most beautiful girl in the world, inside and out,” Michael told Sunday Times in 2006. “She is exactly what I was hoping my wife would be.”

The pair announced the birth of their son, Michael St. James Flatley, in 2007.

Zaid Bin Amir
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with one year of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
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