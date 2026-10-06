Prince William told his ‘approach to ignore’ will not always work

Prince William is reminded he cannot always stay silent as a solution to problems.



The Prince of Wales, who has largely kept mum as his maternal uncle, Earl Spencer, publish his new book on Princess Diana, is reminded he would have to speak up at some point.

Expert Jasmine Carey writes for Express: “By ignoring the questions, and refusing to issue a statement, he has essentially slammed the door on the book disrupting his life. A success, some may say.”

She adds: “However, while he has taken exactly the right approach this time, I have a feeling that this approach is not always going to work for William. Especially not when he is King.”

“While he is right to stay quiet about his uncle’s book this time, it is likely that when he sits on the throne, he won’t be able to take the approach of ignoring like he normally does. I mean, look at King Charles.

“The book painted him in an awful light, and risked the monarchy. So he had to address it, which he did with a very to-the-point Palace statement. If he ignored it, I think he would have come off a lot worse from the accusations Earl Spencer made,” says the expert.