Prince Harry supports Earl Spencer new book: ‘It’s high time’

Prince Harry has nothing against his uncle as new book on Princess Diana gets out.



The Duke of Sussex, who is very warm towards Earl Spencer, holds no intention of distancing himself from his maternal family.

“To be clear, Harry has no interest whatsoever in distancing himself from his uncle. He has always cherished the relationship and believes [Earl Spencer] should be applauded for the courage he’s shown,” a source tells Heat World.

“From Harry’s point of view, it’s high time that the world knew exactly what happened with his mother and how abysmally she was treated.”

The insider added: “For Harry, the Spencers have all been nothing but warm and loving to him his entire life. They’ve always tried to protect him, that’s why he’s got such a close bond with all of them – Charles, but also Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and all the others that are still left from his mother’s side of the family.”