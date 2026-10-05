Dolly Parton’s driver spills her untold secrets

Dolly Parton and her driver were “very close to each other.”

The country music legend’s longtime driver, Jason Pirro revealed that Dolly struggled to move on after her husband, Carl Dean's death. Moverover, he shared that the singer showed no discomfort when she got to know that Jason underwent a gender reassignment procedure four decades ago, as per Radar Online.

As quoted by the outlet, Jason said, "She didn't say much, but she sometimes talked about how much she missed him so much."

"I think that's why she passed away so soon after he did," he added, "She died of a broken heart, but she didn't want to say that because she didn't want people feeling sorry for her."

For those unaware, Carl died in March 2025 at the age of 82 and just over months later Dolly also died on August 25, 2026 after battling with cancer.

Further recalling, the driver revealed, "We were very close to each other."

Adding, "We were born nine days apart in the same year, and we always got along. I was her assistant, and I drove her up until three years ago, because I developed macular degeneration and I couldn't drive anymore."

Looking back at the time when he told the beloved singer about his transition, Jason said, "When I told her, she didn't care."

Noting, "She just said, 'That's fine with me, you are who you are,' and it never got in the way of anything we were doing."

"She just didn't tell people what they should be thinking or what they should be doing," he continued, "She loved everybody as long as they were kind."

At the end, Jason opened up about her songwriting talent, telling how effortlessly and quickly she could create songs, "Do you know she wrote Jolene and I Will Always Love You the same night?" he said.

"She was just amazing the way she could crank out songs because she had a real talent. I've seen her write six songs in two days," he further revealed.