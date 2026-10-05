Angelina Jolie leaves her kids worried with 'risky' move

Insiders have made some surprising revelations as Angelina Jolie prepares for a new chapter of her life.

According to Radar Online, the Oscar winning actress is ready to embrace a new chapter of her life beyond Los Angeles. However, her plans may leave her six children feeling concerned.

Previously, the actress told L`Officiel: "It's the end of a certain time for me."

Angelina’s four children are already well into adulthood, with Maddox Chivan Jolie, 25 years old , Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 22, Zahara Marley Jolie, 21, and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, 20. While her youngest Vivienne Marcheline Jolie and Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt have now officially reached 18.

Now, an insider claimed that "This is something she's wanted for so long, and they are very happy for her, but that doesn't stop them from being pretty anxious about it."

It added, "She's planning to go back full steam into her most risky passions: her motorcycle, flying, doing field work in conflict zones.”

Noting, "This is their mother. Of course, they are going to worry about her. They would never tell her not to pursue her passions.”

"In fact, they are encouraging her to travel as far and wide as she needs to, but they do want some guardrails and promises from her that she will take precautions," the insider further claimed.

The Oscar winner has "sworn up and down" but she will remain practical.

"The reality is, with the things she wants to do – and the places she wants to go – the risk is inherent. She has much she wants to do and see. This next chapter is going to be very full on," the source also noted.