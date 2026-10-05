Palace releases King Charles letter hours after claims Meghan Markle, Harry to meet monarch before Christmas

King Charles has written to the Cadet Forces to honour cadets, volunteers and their families.

Palace has released King Charles letter to celebrate National Cadets Week hours after claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to meet him before Christmas.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed that the King is opening the palace door for Harry and Meghan Markle as the royal couple is set to see the monarch again.

Citing the royal insiders, Rob has claimed that Harry and Meghan are set to see King Charles and Queen Camilla again before Christmas.

The move is the clearest sign yet that Harry’s relationship with King Charles is finally beginning to heal.

Hours after these claims, King Charles has written to the Cadet Forces to honour cadets, volunteers and their families.

In his letter, the King said: "For more than a century, the Cadet Forces have helped generations of young people discover their strengths, broaden their horizons and develop the confidence to face life's challenges.

"In every part of our country, from our cities and towns to our rural and coastal communities, cadets come together to learn new skills, build lasting friendships and contribute positively to the communities in which they live."

Meanwhile, thousands of young people across the UK will take part in the first-ever National Cadets Week from 5 to 11 October 2026, a national celebration of the Cadet Forces.