Police approach court after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seeks judicial review

Police have sought restrictions on the release of court documents relating to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's legal challenge over search warrants used during the investigation against him.

According to GB News, Thames Valley Police have asked the court to consider the impact of releasing documents relating to the proceedings on the administration of justice, including the proper progress of the criminal investigation.

A High Court hearing on Thursday will consider Thames Valley Police's position on the release of documents connected to the proceedings.

Earlier police said, "Whilst our investigation into misconduct in public office continues, we are engaged in legal proceedings in relation to warrants previously obtained from the Central Criminal Court. As these legal proceedings are currently ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further."

The Telegraph reported on Sunday that Mountbatten-Windsor had launched judicial review proceedings against the force, targeting warrants that were granted by a judge at the Old Bailey on February 18.

Those warrants authorised the subsequent raids on two of his properties.

The younger brother of King Charles was stripped of his royal titles and removed from Royal Lodge last autumn amid the fallout from his association with Jeffrey Epstein.