Shakira breaks Amazon Music record with surprise Dua Lipa duet

Shakira has broken a major streaming record after her October 3 concert in Madrid became Amazon Music’s most-viewed livestream by a female artist.

The performance was broadcast live from Shakira Stadium, the temporary venue built inside the Iberdrola Music complex for her 12-date Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour residency.

It also featured a surprise appearance from Dua Lipa, who joined Shakira onstage for an acoustic version of Antología from the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker's 1997 album Pies Descalzos.

Introducing her special guest, Shakira told the crowd, “For me, it’s an honour and a privilege to sing this song, which means so much to me, with this woman who is so admired and loved around the world.”

After the concert, the Training Season singer penned in Spanish, “I felt that you, me, and the audience were one. Very grateful to take home such a beautiful memory!!!”

The residency opened on September 18 and runs through October 11.

However, Shakira did admit that she had previously considered leaving the music business.

The singer is one of the world's best-selling musicians, but she nearly walked away from her career "a few years ago."

Shakira told Vogue, "A few years ago, I was ready to just buy a farm, raise animals, and retire from music.”

"But I look back, and I’m like, ‘How crazy is that?’ I had and have so much more to say and to do. Sometimes we just take what we do for granted, or just forget about who we are,” the Grammy-winning artist added.

However, Shakira still relishes performing live for her fans, despite her decades-long career in the music business.

The 49-year-old Colombian superstar said, "I think that when I perform, I don’t just do it in front of ‘an audience,'”

"I do it surrounded by my family. I feel that my fans, those who have fun in the crowd, those who have listened to my music for so long … I feel they really understand me, and they also know my flaws. They don’t condemn my defects,” Shakira mentioned as she expressed how performing make her feel loved.