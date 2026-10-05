Chris Brown’s ex Diamond accuses him of threatening her boyfriend amid child support dispute

Chris Brown’s ex and baby mama, Diamond Brown, has accused the singer of threatening her current boyfriend and harassing her during their ongoing child support dispute.

As per court documents obtained by TMZ, Diamond described the singer and actor's alleged behavior as “disturbing.”

Despite Diamond and Chris splitting two years ago, she claimed Chris has remained in contact with her and has become “extremely angry" with her whenever she has dated other men after their breakup.

“He has made death threats against my most recent boyfriend, and continued threats to not only him, but also to his twin brother. I understand that he has also had third parties make threats,” Diamond claimed

She also alleged the Grammy winner behaved similarly toward another man she dated after their breakup, which eventually ended "because of Chris’s Harassment."

She insisted, “I should not be left to be scared to move on with my life because of Chris’s anger and resentment.”

Diamond also claimed Chris has not asked to see their daughter Lovely in the last six to seven months and said his behavior has been frightening.

“Christopher’s behavior has been harassing, disturbing my peace and feels extremely frightening,” she said.

The mom of one claimed that she had asked his attorney since March to make Chris stop the alleged behavior. She also accused him of confronting her at their daughter’s birthday party and trying to contact her through social media.

Diamond said she had tried to avoid seeking a Domestic Violence Restraining order, but added, “I feel that I have been living under siege and would appreciate the right to peaceful enjoyment of my life.”

She also accused Chris of not providing enough child support and refusing to share financial documents.

However, The F.A.M.E. artist has denied Diamond’s claims.

His lawyer shared a statement in an email, “Chris denies this and in fact I continue to see your client posting things that are inappropriate. Please send me specifics to address so | can understand and assist if this is really happening.”