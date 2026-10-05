Prince Harry makes important plea to Meghan Markle before another meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry’s relationship with King Charles is finally beginning to heal.

The royal insiders have claimed that Prince Harry has made an important plea to his wife Meghan Markle before another crucial meeting with King Charles before Christmas.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed that King Charles is opening the palace door for Harry and Meghan as the royal couple is set to see the monarch again.

Citing the royal insiders, Rob claimed that they are set to see King Charles and Queen Camilla again before Christmas.

The move is the clearest sign yet that Harry’s relationship with King Charles is finally beginning to heal.

The close insiders said time has already been reserved in the royal diary for the monarch and queen to meet with Harry and Meghan before Christmas.

The exact date and location remain closely guarded.

The source tells Rob for his Naughty But Nice substack, “This is not a casual ‘let’s get together sometime.

Amid this development, the New Idea has reported that Prince Harry has told Meghan to ‘get a job’ after returning to Britain.

The close source tells the outlet, “Harry wants Meghan to work.”

“In fact, while he was at that WellChild event and being offered radio gigs for Meghan, she was having a jolly in a pub with Ellen and Portia [De Rossi]. It’s become a hot topic between them that’s yet to be resolved.”