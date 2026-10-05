Taking sides with King Charles, Piers Morgan launches fresh attack on Charles Spencer

Piers Morgan launches fresh attack on Charles Spencer

British journalist Piers Morgan has criticized Princess Diana’s brother in an article titled “The Truth about Earl Spencer.”

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Morgan shared screenshots of his “new diary for the Spectator “magazine and some photos with the late Princess Diana and King Charles.

Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, apologised to Morgan for incorrectly describing him in the memoir as the editor of the Daily Mirror when the Mirror Group published "highly intrusive photographs of Princess Diana at the gym" in 1993.

However, Morgan said he would still take legal action against Spencer.

Speaking to the BBC, Morgan said he accepted the apology but that his lawyers would be "laying out that we want the offending pages to be removed from this book. And if that means they pulp the first edition, so be it".

According to the BBC Penguin, the publishers of Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, will be amending this one point in future editions of the book.

In the book, Spencer writes that Charles had sounded "giddily elated" and "like ​a lottery winner" when he had called him after Diana's death.

Spencer says that he had later suspected Charles ⁠may have been thinking about how Diana's death could free him to marry Camilla, now his wife, though he acknowledged in a ​BBC interview that he could not know for certain what Charles was thinking.