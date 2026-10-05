Earl Spencer's former wife breaks silence after his shocking claims in Diana memoir: 'My shoulders relax a little'

"Not my happy place!"

Karen Spencer, the former wife of Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, has shared a meaningful post days after his claims in bombshell memoir.

Prince William and Harry’s uncle has made shocking claims in his memoir about Diana, forcing the palace to release statement on behalf of King Charles.

Taking to Instagram, Karen shared photos of beautiful sunset from Northamptonshire countryside with a heartfelt message.

She said, “I’ve been doing a lot of travelling in the last month and have spent a lot of time in busy cities. Not my happy place!

“During this time a girlfriend of mine who is staying with me for a few months has been sending me pics from home. This is one she sent of a beautiful sunset. Every time she sent an image it lowered my heart rate and made my shoulders relax a little.”

Karen continued, “So I now understand a bit better so many of the lovely comments I have received in over the years about how much my sharing pics of this gorgeous little corner of the Northamptonshire countryside brings joy.”

“How wonderful that beautiful scenes of nature are soothing, even if only experienced second hand through photography,” she added.

Earl Spencer and his third wife, Karen, finalised their divorce after nearly two years in December last year.

Their divorce, after 13 years of marriage, was settled in December but was reported for the first time in February this year.