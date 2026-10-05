Mark Ruffalo invokes Hulk to warn: ‘Hands off our vote’

Marj Ruffalo has been actively involved in activism, simultaneously airing his political views on public platforms.



In his latest appearance at a 'Hands Off Our Vote' event in New York, he criticized what he claimed were President Donald Trump's efforts to undermine mail-in voting in the U.S. midterm election.

“Trump we’re not letting ya,” the Academy-nominated actor warned.

“Hands off our ***** vote,” he said, adding, “I’m going to Hulk out. You won’t like me when I’m angry.”

Then, Ruffalo pointed out that his days as Hulk in the MCU are not over. “Hey, I’m still here. They … thought I was out for the count. I’m still here. I’m still playing the Hulk."

In addition, his co-star Anthony Mackie also revealed that he is set to feature in a Broadway theatre production; after that, he will shoot Avengers: Secret Wars.

“So once I finish on Broadway, I’ll go to finish up all the Avengers stuff for Secret Wars," the actor said.

He further told Deadline, “I started as a theater kid."

The star added, "And doing theater was my passion since I was seven years old."

He gushed about starring as Macbeth, saying, "And you know, now being able to do it at this level in this space, not too many people can say they did Macbeth on Broadway."

Mackie also said, "I was so excited. I mean, you know, Macbeth is one of the great plays in the canon… It’s one of those roles that everybody dreams of playing."

Avengers: Doomsday in cinemas on Dec. 18.