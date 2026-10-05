Olivia Rodrigo speaks up over Cornell University case

Olivia Rodrigo has called out leaders at Cornell University over their handling of an alleged sexual assault case.

Last month, a former student, known only as Jane Doe, filed a civil case in New York in which she claimed she was drugged, assaulted, and gang-raped by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity in 2024.

The fraternity chapter was barred following the allegations but none of the individuals reported to be involved have faced criminal charges.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Rodrigo issued a statement in which she expressed her concerns, writing, “Shame on Cornell and on every institution who protects rapists and abusers over women.”

The Drop Dead hitmaker went on to emphasise that she supports the woman who filed the case.

"I stand with Jane Doe. Her bravery reverberates across the country and the crimes against her will not go unpunished," the 23-year-old added. "What she lived through matters, and so does the failure of those who could have intervened but chose not to. She deserves answers, consequences, and lasting change."

Olivia Rodrigo has joined a list of celebrities including Florence Pugh, Josh Gad, Rebel Wilson and Mariska Hargitay in speaking out over the case.

Following public outcry over the civil lawsuit, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has requested an independent review of the responses by Cornell bosses.

In addition, Attorney General Letitia James has been appointed as a special prosecutor.