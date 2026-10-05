Anthony Mackie reveals major project before returning to 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

For Anthony Mackie, he is excited to shoot his next highly-anticipated movie Avengers: Secret Wars. But before that, he has agreed to sign up for another major project.

Though, it has nothing to do with films, yet it is important because it is the medium the actor is returning after a gap of 16 years.

That is Broadway stage.

The actor will portray William Shakespeare noble general turned power-hungry tyrant, Macbeth in spring 2027.



The last time, Mackie appeared on the Broadway stage was back in 2009, when he starred in Martin McDonagh's A Behanding in Spokane, with Christopher Walken, Sam Rockwell and Zoe Kazan.

Expressing his excitement, he told Deadline, “I started as a theater kid."

He continued, "And doing theater was my passion since I was seven years old. And you know, now being able to do it at this level in this space, not too many people can say they did Macbeth on Broadway."

That is why, Mackie said, "I was so excited. I mean, you know, Macbeth is one of the great plays in the canon… It’s one of those roles that everybody dreams of playing."

That said, the actor who begun his career on stage and then became a star in Hollywood has been getting a chance to get back from where he started is what he said "is kind of a monumental feat, not only in my career, but in my life."

After the play, Mackie — who is expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday — said, “So once I finish on Broadway, I’ll go to finish up all the Avengers stuff for Secret Wars."

Avengers: Doomsday in cinemas on Dec. 18.