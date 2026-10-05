Chris Rock reveals how therapy helped him battle insecurities

Chris Rock reveals how therapy helps him battle insecurity

Chris Rock got candid about his mental health, revealing that he spent several years in therapy battling everyday insecurities.

"I’ve been doing a lot of therapy the last few years, post-Covid, and a lot of it is about not feeling insecure. A lot of it is about 'you’re enough," the 61-year-old comedian told The New York Times newspaper.

"But I don’t ever really feel insecure about my 'status', per se," he continued.

The Grown Ups actor further shared, "Occasionally I’ll meet people that are obviously working harder than me and that’ll make me feel insecure. Adam Sandler, Rick Rubin. You’re like, 'How many things are you doing right now?'

"And some people are better with their kids than me. I think I’m a good dad," Chris continued.

The Everybody Hates Chris star added that all "good" artists struggle with their self-esteem.

"All artists have self-esteem questions, especially the good ones. An artist is an egomaniac with an inferiority complex. I would absolutely fall into that. 'I am great. I hope they notice.' So, yeah, I can feel that way," said Chris.

"Eddie Murphy makes me feel like that. In the presence of Eddie Murphy, I can get a little insecure," he added.