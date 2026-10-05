Louis Tomlinson gets candid about fatherhood: 'I find it incredibly stressful'

Louis Tomlinson has spoken openly about his life as a father.

The 34-year-old English singer recently appeared on the Finding Joy In Short Moments podcast, where he discussed the "stressful" aspects of fatherhood.

"Being a dad is incredibly rewarding, but it’s also challenging," said Louis.

"On my recent American run of shows, my son Freddie came to two shows. I normally do a really good job of splitting myself down the middle – me as dad, and me at work as a singer," he continued.

"When those two worlds meet, I find it incredibly stressful because all I want to do is give all of my time to Freddie, but the mental game to stand up on stage is also quite consuming," explained the former One Direction memeber.

For those unaware, Louis shares a 10-year-old son, Freddie, with his ex, Briana Jungwirth.

During an interview, the Just Hold On crooner revealed that he rarely talks to his son about his life as a pop star.

"Me and my son almost pretend that I don’t do this job – we live our lives as normally as we possibly can," said Louis.

"When home and work collide, it’s a bit uncomfortable as, truthfully, all I want to do is spend my time with him," he added.