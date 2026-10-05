Prince William has ‘wonderful’ sense of calm as uncle brings chaos

Prince William is not happy as his uncle drags the royal family into mess.



The Prince of Wales must be furious as uncle, Earl Spencer, talks about King Charles’ giddy response to Princess Diana’s death.

The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson said on the Royal Exclusive show: "I just think it's unfair that he (William) gets dragged into it.

"I think it's unfair that his work and his engagements are being brought into this book by his uncle, and he wasn't told what was in it."

Meanwhile, expert Ingrid Seward added: "I think William is behaving absolutely wonderfully. He must be furious inside."

This comes as a source told RadarOnline.com: "William is beyond furious that all of this has been dragged into public again. For him, this is not ancient royal history or material for another book – it is his mother, his father and the most traumatic period of his childhood.