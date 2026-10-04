Kim Kardashian offers surprising insight into how she is raising her four kids

Kim Kardashian has four children, and to raise them, she has reportedly hired five nannies.

However, they reportedly do not work simultaneously, as the Skims mogul detailed in an interview with The Sunday Times, where she shared her childcare arrangements.



The mom-of-four “has one nanny on duty, four on rotation" which means she is aided by a childcare support system round the clock.

However, that does not mean Kardashian herself is not involved in raising her children,

Despite the rich help, she told The Sunday Times that she takes and picks her children up from school.

Also, she has dinner with her children every morning, as Kardashian described herself as "an intermediate-strict parent."

By the phrase, she means she is neither fully strict nor permissive.

“I’m extremely patient and loving. I still have a kid sleep in my bed when they want. I read books with the kids every night.”

That aside, Kardashian also weighed in on the possibility of her children appearing on the reality show based on her family on Hulu.

Clearly, she said, “I do worry about it. Each kid does what they’re comfortable with."

Still, Kardashian said her children were present when the show was filmed but not directly involved.

“So, my little ones come around when I’m filming, but they don’t really do storylines"

She also added, "North loves it a little bit more than the rest. I hold her back. All she wants to do is forward-facing projects.

Before concluding and explaining the reason behind the decision, Kardashian said North has been receiving several offers, but "it’s like us really kind of trying to savor those moments and not doing everything that comes her way, so we can really make sure that we manage it the right way.”Kim Kardashian has four children, and to raise them, she has reportedly hired five nannies.