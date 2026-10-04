Kanye West collaborator regrets sending public message to rapper over royalty dispute

Behind the hit tracks on Kanye West's Donda and its follow-up, Vultures 1 and its subsequent album, Digital Nas served as the music producer.

However, the producer recently made a shocking public claim about the Grammy-winning rapper's company, YZY.

According to his claim, he has received no royalties for the music of West he helped produce.

Despite contacting Ye's company multiple times, Nas said he did not receive a satisfactory response.

That is why the producer claimed he went public to deliver the message to Ye.

"I know I’m like an annoying little brother but call my phone big bro I really gotta talk to you about sum real life stuff I'm going thru," the producer wrote on Instagram.

He continued, "I hit everybody at @yzy, and no one will put me in touch with you, so I feel like this is the only way."

Nas claimed his financial situation has become so tough that his career is over.

Now, however, the producer has changed his tack after apparently being approached by the officials at YZY.

He shared on an Instagram Story, "Should've kept this private. I was impatient. I was getting no responses. It's getting handled now."

West, meanwhile, has not commented on the matter.