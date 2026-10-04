Rapper Lucki suffers stab wound after Playboi Carti altercation

Lucki, a known name in the rap world, has been injured.

A video has surfaced online appearing to show the rapper suffering an alleged stab wound.

The Chicago based artist was making an appearance at ComplexCon when an alleged fight reportedly broke out involving himself and member of Playboi Carti’s entourage.

Two videos have surfaced online, one appears to show the alleged fight taking place backstage. Which shows what appears to be Carti standing over a black truck door and watching the altercation unfold.

In a second video, Lucki appears to be attempting to escape the scene with what looks like blood coming from his neck.

He initially appeared to be trying to get into the driver’s seat before eventually being placed in the backseat.

Currently, there is no confirmation on the severity of the wound, what led to the alleged fight or exactly what transpired during the altercation.

As of now, there is no official update on Lucki’s condition at this time.

For the unversed, Lucki Camel Jr., known mononymously as Lucki, is an influential figure in underground hip-hop, and initially came to public attention in 2013 after releasing his debut mixtape, Alternative Trap.

Lucki's debut studio album Flawless Like Me (2022) debuted at number 12 on the Billboard 200.