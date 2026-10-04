Prince Harry’s career ‘ends’: ‘He has no career as such’

Prince Harry’s return to the UK has been anything but a hero’s welcome and just now sources just exposed how bad his circumstances seem, and the reason is the fact that he has “nothing else to do.”

Comments related to this, as well as the continued harping of their mother, sparked a conversation between royal editor Emily Ferguson and commentator Carole Malone, on the Royals Unscripted show from the Daily Express.

The two cents though come from Malone alone and she touched not only on their return, but King Charles’ letter that branded them private citizens, as well as the public’s continued desire to drudge up Princess Diana’s name anytime something associated with her sons or ex-husband, come to light.

Her opening remarks featured an accusation right off the bat because in her view he was, “100% monetizing” the death of his mother, especially with his own upcoming project like the upcoming Diana doc that’s slated to release next year.

She was also quoted saying, “this is all Harry can do. He can only sell secrets and stories about his family. He has no career as such. He did his military service and from all the reports he did very well in that but that was a long time ago. That's over and he has nothing else to do now.”

Secondly the expert also noted, “Diana’s been dead for 30 years. The phrase ‘let her rest in peace’ comes to mind now.”

It was her concluding remarks though that showed off some of the comments being shared against the couple already. According to them, some are even going as far as to say, “the grifters are at it again,” in their circles.