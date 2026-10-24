Chris Pratt addresses ‘most important thing’ he will pass on to kids

Chris Pratt has talked about what he considers is the “most important thing” that he’ll pass down to his kids.

The Terminal List star is dad to 14-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, and Lyla, six, Eloise, four, and 23-month-old Ford with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

And in a new interview with Fox News Digital, Chris opened up about the importance of religion and “faith” in his life.

He said, “I’m, for the most part, always gonna be a man of faith. My faith is how I start my day, it’s how I end my day. It’s the most important thing that I’ll be able to pass on to my kids.”

Chris continued, “It’s an incredible blessing to be a father. It’s also a lot of hard work. I want to do my best. I basically want to get right everything my dad got right and get right everything my dad got wrong. And I’m sure I’ll screw up both, you know?”

This is also not the first time the Jurassic Park actor has spoken about the role that faith plays in his life.

He previously wrote in an essay for mother-in-law Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper in December 2025 that he turned to religion when son Jack was born prematurely back in 2012.

Chris wrote, “When my son Jack was fighting for his life, I found myself back on my knees, pleading to God for a miracle. I promised that if Jack survived, I would devote my life to sharing God’s message. This time I meant it.”

However, his and Jack’s religious beliefs haven’t always gone down well with Anna, who has done her best to “challenge” her “solid as a tugboat” teenager on certain stances.

In an appearance on the Dear Chelsea podcast back in August, Anna said, “I’m like, ‘Do you think it’s a luxury that you get to be pro-life? Do you think that’s kind of a luxury?’ He’s like, ‘Maybe.’”

“Or I’ll say, ‘So what do you think of this megapastor that’s kind of a grifter? What do you think?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, megapastors are the worst,’” she recalled, further adding, “So, it’s like, ‘OK, we’re getting there.’”

Anna Faris, ex-wife to Chris Pratt, also added of the religious beliefs of her son, “I’m appreciative that he’s examining religion the way he is in terms of recognising hypocrisy, starting to recognise hypocrisy, and I’m appreciative that we can have these long conversations.”