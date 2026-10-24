Madonna makes major move as pop icon’s popularity surges

Madonna’s multi-Platinum retrospective Celebration is set to arrive on December 11 in a newly curated 10-track single-LP edition.

The edition will be highlighting essential hits from the first 25 years of her unprecedented career. Available for the very first time on a single LP, the collection features some of pop history's most iconic singles, including Hung Up, Like A Prayer, Into The Groove, Music, La Isla Bonita and 4 Minutes.

Pressed on translucent light-blue vinyl, alongside a special red-and-pink splatter, the edition will be available exclusively at Madonna.com and Rhino.com. Both physical editions include an exclusive 11” x 11” poster as well.

Side One features Hung Up, Music, Like A Prayer, 4 Minutes, and Holiday. Side Two rounds out the track list with Into The Groove, Vogue, La Isla Bonita, Material Girl and Frozen.

Originally released in 2009 as a multi-disc set that sold over four million copies globally, this fresh 1LP pressing distills her catalog into a concentrated, high-energy vinyl music experience.

The announcement comes as Madonna’s global popularity reaches new heights across generations, driven by massive streaming growth and viral cultural milestones.

Her catalog audio streaming on Spotify experienced a phenomenal 54% year-over-year surge, bolstered by major live moments.

In April, she made a surprise appearance at Coachella alongside Sabrina Carpenter to debut their single Bring Your Love, followed by a performance of Music at the inaugural FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show in July.

And most recently, Madonna dominated the MTV Video Music Awards, taking home seven awards including Artist of the Year and Best Album for her latest album, CONFESSIONS II.