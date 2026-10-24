James Watkins confirms Aaron Pual's cameo in 'Clayface'

James Watkins has finally put speculations regarding Aaron Paul’s cameo in Clayface to rest.

For those unaware, the recently released American body horror psychological thriller film is based on the eponymous character from DC Comics.

While conversating with Entertainment Weekly, Watkins confirmed that Paul makes an appearance to play Matt Hage’s (played by Tom Rhys Harries) father.

The 53-year-old English filmmaker said of Paul, “He has a real brief Easter egg kind of moment.”

As the Breaking Bad star raised Hage in the slums of Gotham City, he went on to state, “In terms of trying to figure out the character, it was, How much is Matt defined by his past and how much is he an everyman? At one point, we were looking at it and thinking, Is it the ‘sins of the father’?”

“But actually, as we worked on the script, I thought that notion of revenge was more universal and more relatable to all of us. It doesn’t matter whether you’re carrying a trauma or any of that. If we’re slighted, we carry this sense of being wronged and we all want to do something, but generally in life we can’t do anything about it and we’re powerless,” Watkins explained.

For those unaware, Clayface chronicles the story of Hage, a “rising Hollywood star Matt Hagen descends into a horrifying revenge-filled monster when scientific ambition strips him of his identity and humanity,” as per IMDb.

It is pertinent to mention that Clayface is currently in theatres, as it was released in the United States on October 23, 2026.