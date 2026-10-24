Brandi Glanville 'scared to death' ahead of new corrective surgery on her face

Brandi Glanville says she is ready to have exploratory facial surgery on Friday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, spilled the details on the October 22 episode of her podcast, Brandi Unfiltered, where she told co-host James Maas that her doctor is “taking my face off” to “power wash” under her skin.

Glanville has an undiagnosed illness that has caused facial disfigurement. She believes a parasite is behind it. She said it began in her face, cheek and jawbone. It then spread over her head, into her neck and down her spine. She has said that “something is in my face eating it.”

Doctors will check her eustachian tubes, sinuses and gums. She hopes they will place a balloon in her eustachian tubes so they can drain. She said her doctor found two spots that could be fungal balls “or something alive.” Glanville thinks it is alive because it moves. She said the doctor will cut it out.

She also said the surgery is more intensive than a facelift. The doctor will use a power washer and knives. He will also do a platelet treatment inside her face, which Maas described as a cleaning of her blood.

“He’ll be able to peel back your face to be able to see if it’s fungal balls?” Maas asked.

“And he just cuts it out,” Glanville elaborated, to which Maas replied, "So this is the surgery.”

After he removes the fungal balls, her face will rest and heal. He may later tighten the scars if needed. She said she will probably need it.

The surgery will cost $5,000 on top of what insurance covers. Friends started a GoFundMe to help with her bills.

Glanville said she is “super excited” but “scared to death.” She has never had facial surgery. She hopes this ends her health crisis. “It’s only been four years,” she said.