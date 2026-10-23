Helen Mirren reveals one surprising wish after six decades in Hollywood

Helen Mirren, 81, said she ‘would love to be 40 now.’

Recently speaking with AARP’s Movies for Grownups, the legendary British actress expressed her regret over not being born in a different era because of how much the industry has changed for women now.

“I’m so pissed off that I wasn’t born 30 years later, not because I want to be 30 years younger, but I would love to be 40 now because of the availability of [the] kind of work that’s available now that just wasn’t there,” the 81-year-old said.

She went on to say, “Women have stepped more and more into the public space, into the professional space.”

“And when that happens, their roles in drama become more and more proactive, central to the story,” Helen added.

When asked what she misses most about her young years, the actress simply responded, “I don’t know. I can’t really remember. No, not really. I don’t think so.”

“It’s not what’s the best part of being a particular age,” the Oscar winner continued, “It’s what’s the best part of today, and the best part of today is being in New York on a beautiful day. It doesn’t really matter what age you are, it’s what’s happening around you.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Helen Mirren has completed six decades in Hollywood, and recently, she is starring in the newly released thriller, A Talent for Murder, as Patricia Highsmith, who is a crime novelist. However, the movie hit theaters on October 23, 2026.