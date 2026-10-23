Jenna Ortega recalls feeling 'very stressed' around 'Wednesday' director: 'Not speaking to me'

Jenna Ortega recalls feeling 'very stressed' around 'Wednesday' director

Jenna Ortega revealed that she was "very stressed out" during the initial days of her hit Netflix series Wednesday as she struggled to connect with "shy" directotr Tim Burton.

The 24-year-old actress, who recently finished filming the show's third season, admitted that when she first joined the supernatural mystery drama she was finding it hard to "click" with Tim becaused "he does not speak" immediately when someone starts working with him.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jenna, who plays Wednesday Addams, shares, "Tim is very, very shy."

She continued, "He’s opened up a bunch, but when you initially start working with him, he does not speak."

"Now," Jenna noted, "I know Tim, but it was things like that that just felt like, ‘OK, well I’m not clicking with him. He’s not speaking to me. To be, you know, 17, 18, in a foreign country with this very big director and feel like I wasn’t connecting... I was very stressed out."

The Scream actress also praised the show's cast and crew for working well together.

She gushed, "That crew, the people, everything about it, they’re so lovely and kind and work so well together.

"The character, [I] first met her maybe six years ago or something, so you definitely fall into the swing of things," Jenna shared, adding, "It’s kind of nice to see everyone at their peak, most comfortable iteration of their characters."

The season 3 of Wednesday is all set for release in 2027, as Netflix announced back in September that production of the new installment has “met its grave.”