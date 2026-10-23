'James Bond' shortlist takes surprising turn as mystery actor emerges

James Bond's fans can relax now as the search for next 007 is coming to an end, with final screen tests expected to take place in the coming days

As per the recent development, after Amazon MGM Studios's rigorous search for new stars since Daniel Craig left the role the list for next James Bond has reportedly narrowed to three actors.

According to The InSneider and World Of Reel, Elordi and Jack Lowden are among the finalists, alongside an unnamed third actor.

World Of Reel’s Jordan Ruimy claimed, "A few weeks ago, I was told that the race to become the next James Bond had narrowed to three names: Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden and an undisclosed third actor.

"I couldn't publish it then. Now that Jeff Sneider at The InSneider is also reporting Lowden and Elordi as finalists, the cat's out of the bag, so here we are.

"What I'm hearing is that an announcement could come anytime between the last week of October and early November. That's soon."

Ruimy also suggested that Elordi could be Amazon's preferred choice, while Lowden offers a more traditional option. The unnamed actor could be director Denis Villeneuve's "wild card".

Variety has also reported that casting is nearing its end, with final screen tests to possibly start on Friday, October 23.