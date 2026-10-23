Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse’s daughter gets her own angel moment

Barbara Palvin just shared a sweet nod to her recent Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance.

The model, 33, posted new photos on Thursday via Instagram, one showing her baby daughter, Sylvie, in a white onesie with gold angel wings on the back.

In the picture, Sylvie is seen snuggling a white bunny plush.

Palvin began her caption with, “It really does take a village.” She said she feels blessed to have the support of family and friends during this new chapter.

She also thanked Victoria’s Secret for making her feel “confident and beautiful” after giving birth.

"We were literally sewing nursing pads into my bras backstage!" the new mom disclosed.

She added in the caption, "Going back to work was a choice I was lucky enough to make. And while I’m so grateful for this opportunity, I can’t help but think about all the mothers who don’t have that choice. In the US, so many women are expected to return to work just 6–8 weeks after giving birth, often without paid maternity leave. Mothers deserve more time, more support, and more choices."

Palvin was honest about her daily life. She said her everyday postpartum reality looks “very different.” Some days, she wrote, a shower or a quiet meal feels like a huge accomplishment. She said that deserves to be celebrated too.

"One thing I really want to say is that every postpartum journey looks different, and none of us should ever feel the need to compare. What you saw on that runway was me all dolled up, but my everyday postpartum reality looks very different. Some days, just finding time to take a shower or sit down and eat a meal in peace feels like a huge accomplishment."

Other photos show her husband, Sprouse, bottle-feeding their baby and Palvin holding her up for a mirror selfie.

In the slide, Sylvie also wears a bumblebee onesie and a Halloween one with ghosts and pumpkins.

The couple announced Sylvie’s birth on Instagram on September 28. They hinted she arrived three weeks earlier, seemingly on Labor Day.