Amanda Bynes gives Hollywood a little glimpse since turning to Ozempic: Pics

Hollywood’s once famed star Amanda Bynes, who has been in the spotlight for a number of reasons, namely because of fans who are making snippets of her ‘changes’ over the years.

Some fans across X (formerly known as Twitter) are even making collages to say stuff like “Hollywood is a dark place” because of saying in 2025 ‘Look what Hollywood did to me’.

Other fan accounts even went as far as to say, “IT'S CRUEL that Amanda Bynes had to use defence mechanisms and change EVERYTHING that the abuser loved about her.”

However, the reason for her trending at this point in time is because of her weight loss journey, supported by Ozempic.

New pictures of her even made her trend within the last hour.

Take A Peek At Her New Look:

The star had on a pleated miniskirt for this outing, and paired it with a basic grey hooded sweatshirt, converse shoes in black and white, and at the same time, sported brown sun glasses.

Most of the images available show her getting out of her tinted black car with nose piercings and gold grills on her lower teeth.

Now for those unversed with her weight loss journey, this has been ongoing for a while now, and back in December of last year she shared the first update. At the time she claimed to have lost over 28lbs via Ozempic, but her overall goal is around 50lbs.

As for why she no longer graces the silver screen anymore despite being on of the ‘it’ girls of the 2000s, the answer is because she’s taken a step back since her mental health began to suffer and substance abuse became an issue.

Her last known role has been playing Emma Stone in a romantic comedy series however she is coming out with music and also has a brand that sells bags under the banner name, newyorkspeed.