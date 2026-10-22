Wynonna Judd makes 'awful' confession about mother Naomi's death

Wynonna Judd recently got candid and reminisced about the death of her mother, Naomi.

During the recent episode of All There Is With Anderson Cooper, the 62-year-old American country music singer claimed that her mother’s death did not surprise her.

Articulating her thoughts, Wynonna said, “No. She talked about it a lot, even to her grandson who’s a deputy, about jumping off a bridge.

She added, “And she talked about it so much with me. I don’t know who else, besides [Wynonna’s sister] Ashley [Judd], but she talked about it a lot. And I think I got to the point where, ‘no, no, no, no, no, no. You’re not gonna do that. You have too much to live for.’”

The Love Can Build A Bridge crooner went on to state that she is unable to remember when her mum had first talked about ending her life.

“I don’t remember the first time, because she talked about it so much,” Wynonna quipped. “But I do know that she was always watching those shows, those damn shows on TV about stuff like that.”

She shared that she had no clue how to respond to her spine-chilling desire every time she heard about it.

“I just remember thinking, ‘What is she doing? I don’t understand.’ And she’d call me and say, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore.’ And I’d go over and spend the night with her. And it was awful. It was really awful. She was really struggling in the end,” Wynonna, the Have Mercy hitmaker, recalled.

It is pertinent to mention that Naomi Judd died by suicide at the age of 76 on April 30, 2022, at her residence in Tennessee.