'Cats' star Judi Dench shares sad update on her acting career at 91

Dame Judi Dench reveals how her eye condition is affecting her acting career

Dame Judi Dench has revealed that her eye condition has left her unable to read, act on stage or appear in films.

For those unaware, the 91-year-old British actress was diagnosed with macular degeneration, which affects vision, in 2012.

Speaking about how the condition has affected her daily life on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Juid shared, "I can't be on stage. I can't do a play any more. I can't do a film any more. I can't read any more."

The Oscar winner even struggles to recognise people.

However, Judi admitted, she does not spend much time thinking about aging.

"There's nothing to say for it at all. [I] don't think about [ageing] too much," Judi said.

As for which read she likes the most, Judi revealed she is fond of Shakespeare's work particularly his sonnets and still remains passionate despite her vision problem.

The Victoria & Abdul actress gushed, "I just love them.

"It's the rhythm of it. It's the rhythm of your heart. It's the way he's summed up so simply the way that any of us feel about, well, anything."

Recently, in her new memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run For It?, Judi criticised her 2019 film Cats, calling it a "waste of goodwill and talent".