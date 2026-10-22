Evangeline Lilly reveals dark reality of fame: 'Never made any secrets'

Evangeline Lilly recently got candid and opened up about her decision to leave Hollywood.

During the Monday, October 19 interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, the 47-year-old Canadian actress and author talked about retiring from the entertainment world at the peak of her career.

Lilly said, “I’d much prefer a quieter position. I’ve always hated being famous. I never made any secrets about that. I’ve always said being famous is the cost of the wealth that you can get as an actor. Like that’s what you pay for — the wealth.”

She went on to reveal that 2020 was the year she officially took retirement from acting, but she waited to announce her decision till 2024.

The Avengers: Endgame star stated that the decision was not easy, especially because of the recognition that comes with fame.

“When you’re successful at something, it feels really good when the world says, ‘We love you! You’re amazing!’ Like, this is a wonderful feeling. How do you walk away from that? And I’ve had moments of … gripping fear of like, ‘What am I doing?’ But, ultimately, the decision was one that was made in great conviction,” she explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Evangeline Lilly has worked in several blockbuster movies, including Ant-Man, Lost, Real Steel, Crisis, Legend of Destruction, South of Heaven, Afterwards, The Hurt Locker, and others.