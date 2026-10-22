Cara Delevingne recalls feeling of ‘self-hatred’ during ‘intense’ stage of life

Cara Delevingne was "on the edge of so much self-hatred" amid her struggles with drugs.

The 34-year-old star has enjoyed success as a model and as an actress, but Cara delayed embarking on her music career due to her drug struggles, observing that she "just wouldn’t have been able to hack it" at the time.

Cara, who abused multiple illegal drugs during her adolescence, sat down for a conversation with Bustle and said, "Not being a sober person, I was so all over the place, and was on the edge of so much self-hatred, that putting out music and people having judgement on that — I just wouldn’t have been able to handle it.”

She further mentioned, "Back then, I could just about cope with people telling me I’m not pretty or ugly or not good at acting, but I couldn’t deal with [scrutiny over my music]. I just wouldn’t have been able to hack it."

Cara relished the experience of working with singer-songwriter Fiona Apple on her debut album, describing the 49-year-old star as an "inspiration."

"The verses of [Need It] were written through us sending pictures of Post-it Notes back and forth to each other, which is now a weird thing to think about. Why did we not just send a Notes app screenshot? But we were like, 'I need to write this down on a Post-it Note and send it!'” she gushed.

"You can’t really hear her as much in the music, but she’s just been an inspiration to me as a person and as an artist. I absolutely adore her,” Cara added.

Meanwhile, the runway beauty has previously explained that she tried to "numb" herself during her younger years.

The musician, who released Not Normal, her debut album, in September, told ELLE at that time, "I feel so much more excited and open about everything at this stage in my life.”

"I numbed myself for a pretty long time and felt numb in general, even if I wasn’t numbing myself to what I was doing. I didn’t feel as grateful as I do now because it was just so intense, and I found that whirlwind of being recognised quite difficult. I’m just open to anything at this point,” Cara Delevingne detailed of her feelings while she tried coping up with fame.