Demi Lovato recalls doing the work before meeting her husband Jutes

Demi Lovato is very much locked in with her husband Jutes one year into the marriage.

The singer, 34, recently spoke about her marriage on Kerry Washington’s podcast, Street You Grew Up On when Washington asked how Lovato found calm again after years of struggling with mental health and addiction.

Lovato began by crediting her own inner work and her relationship. “I’ve also found my partner,” she said. “It’s such a gift. He’s brought so much joy into my life.”

She said she first needed time for self-work, treatment and “soul searching.” That work prepared her to welcome love into her life.

“I wouldn’t have gotten to this place had I not put in the work first,” she said. She added, “I do feel like I’ve found my home in him.”

Lovato also said she values her relationships more than anything. That includes Jutes, her family, and her close friends. She said they give her structure and keep her focused. “At the end of the day, I don’t come home to an award,” she said.

“I come home to my dogs and my husband, and that’s what brings me joy.”

Lovato and Jutes, a Canadian musician, recently marked their first wedding anniversary in May with a trip to Spain.

The couple were first linked in 2022, when they were seen holding hands on an outing. They made their red carpet debut in February 2023. Jutes proposed on December 16 of that year.