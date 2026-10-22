Amanda Seyfried shares hilarious farm moment

Amanda Seyfried opened up about balancing two different lives.

Speaking with WWD, the Mama Mia star shared a funny moment from her life on the farm which she established on her historical property almost a decade ago, stating, “I did my CBS Sunday Morning thing here at the farm and I had makeup on and then I was outside and I was joking about how none of the animals recognize me because I was in makeup,” adding, “But it’s funny to have that dichotomy of my glamorous life, which I do have a glamorous life.”

She went on to say, “And then there’s the rest of my life, which is home, and it’s interesting and I love that because it makes me feel like I can do it all in a way that it would’ve been hard to picture when I was younger.”

“I can have both and be present in both equally, which is always a good reminder. It definitely brings me to my knees,” the actress added further.

Moreover, the actress previously spoke with CBS, sharing details of her everyday farm life, saying,“I love it because nothing else matters. Because they need to get fed. It’s a responsibility that keeps me focused on what’s important.”

“Hollywood is very tricky and it’s got a lot of personalities, and there are a lot of people that are working in a way that doesn’t necessarily make it feel like a safe place. This is exactly what I’ve always wanted,” She also noted at the time.

It is pertinent to mention here that Amanda Seyfried is best known for her roles in Mean Girls as Karen Smith and in Mama Mia as Sophie.