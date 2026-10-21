King Charles and Queen Camilla bid farewell to foreign guests

King Charles III and Queen Camilla said a formal farewell to the Sultan of Oman at Windsor Castle after hosting him for the first day of a three-day State Visit.

The royal couple later travelled to Aberfan to mark the 60th anniversary of the tragedy that killed 116 children and 28 adults.

Charles said his goodbyes to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said at the Sovereign’s Entrance of the royal residence.

The monarch was joined by the Queen, who shook the Sultan’s hand and told him: “Goodbye. I hope you have a good journey back.”

Rain continued to fall on Windsor, soaking a small contingent of soldiers who stood guard on the lawn in the castle quadrangle for the Omani leader’s departure.

On Tuesday, the Sultan of Oman was greeted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at the start of a three day State Visit in Windsor. Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales also attended the greeting.

King Charles spoke Arabic as he welcomed the Sultan of Oman at a glittering state banquet in Windsor Castle.

According to BBC, it was a table laden with elaborate candelabra and polished decorations, with five glasses per setting, and even the surface of the salt had an imprint of the cypher of King Charles.