Reba McEntire remembers Dolly Parton in latest conversation

Reba McEntire revealed what she admired most about the late Dolly Parton.

In a new episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, on October 21, Reba remembered her longtime friend with some sweet words, who died in late August this year.

“I loved the way Dolly carried herself with confidence and poise,” Reba said in the episode.

“She could cut a joke in a heartbeat and she would make sure that everybody felt comfortable in her presence,” she added.

Recalling the time when late Dolly was featured as a guest star in the season 4 of her sitcom Reba in 2005, the country singer said, “When she came out to California and did the Reba TV show with me for a week, she treated everyone equally.”

Reflecting on her reaction to Dolly's passing, Reba revealed, “The day she passed, we were working on Happy’s Place.”

She went on to elaborate, “And everybody was like, ‘Reba, we’re so sorry.’ I said, ‘Don’t say you’re sorry, this gal’s going on. She knows where she’s going. It’s a huge celebration.’ But I felt her with me the whole day.”

Previously, speaking with Vogue Reba opened up about her first ever meeting with Dolly after which they became friends in 1977, stating, “The first time I was in her presence, it was Sept. 17, 1977.”

Noting, “I was making my Grand Ole Opry debut and was supposed to sing two songs that night. They came to me and said one of my songs was going to have to be cut because Dolly Parton had just walked in the back door.”

“I said, ‘Heck, you can have both of them if I can just meet Dolly!’ I will never forget her walking through in this beautiful black chiffon outfit with rhinestone butterflies. She looked just like an angel!” Reba said at the time.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer.