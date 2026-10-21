'American Horror Story' future laid bare days before season 13 finale
The finale of the latest season is all set to premiere on October 29
American Horror Story is officially renewing for a 14th season, keeping the popular horror series alive after 15 years on television.
The anthology series co-creator, Ryan Murphy, confirmed the news in the middle the shows' ongoing season 13, with its finale scheduled to release on October 29. Brad Falchuk is also the co-creator of the series.
In season 13, multiple actors inlcuding Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Jessica Lange reprised their roles.
However, Murphy has ruled out repeating such a large reunion in future seasons.
He told The Hollywood Reporter at the Season 13 premiere, “Never! Never, no, no. I don’t think it would ever happen again. I don’t think I would ever want to do it again."
That does not mean no actors or characters will come back as he explained, “I mean, I would like to work with all those actors and have some of the characters come back.”
Murphy also mentioned at the time that he wants to continue making the series "forever" and is already writing the next season.
Teasing a possible international direction for the show, he added, "I love doing it. I really want this show to go international.
"I’m interested in: what is an international version of Horror Story? That’s something I’m writing right now, maybe, but I don’t know — I just like branching out.”
For those unaware, American Horror Story began in 2013 with Murder House, and later released seasons Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, and Apocalypse.
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