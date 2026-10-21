Jacob Elordi takes on major role for late ‘Euphoria’ cast Eric Dane

Jacob Elordi has taken on a role to honour his Euphoria co-star and on-screen father, Eric Dane, who passed away earlier this year.

The 29-year-old will serve as a narrator on the posthumous memoir of Dane, My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments.

Elordi’s role will be of the principal narrator on the upcoming book, a Penguin Random House representative confirmed to Entertainment Weekly Tuesday.

Dane, who died at 53 this past February after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), chatted about his strong working relationship with Elordi in a 2025 interview with Too Fab ahead of the HBO show's third season.

“Jacob and I have a pretty profound amount of respect for each other off set,” Dane told the outlet. “He's a really great person.”

Dane, who played the role of Cal Jacobs, the father to Elordi’s Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, added, “And he's a lot of fun to work with. He's a super committed actor, which allows us to sort of talk craft here and there. And we love doing that. It's just a great time working with him.”

Maria Shriver is also involved in the project, as the book is being put out by her imprint The Open Field, and she narrates a Dear Reader chapter she penned.

Shriver posted a memorial to Dane following news of his passing, saying she was “heartbroken” by the actor's death.

“What a tragedy,” Shriver said in a post on X. “He was so heroic the way he handled his diagnosis. He used his voice to let the world know what it was like living with ALS.”

Shriver said she had been “honored” that Dane chose The Open Field "to publish his memoir."

“He told me he wanted his family to know how much he loved them, and he wanted to leave them a story they could be proud of,” she wrote. “My love goes out to his family, and to all those battling this cruel disease, as well as all those caring for someone battling it.”

Eric Dane was father to two daughters with estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart, named Billie Beatrice Dane, 16, and Georgia, 14.