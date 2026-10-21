Prince Harry finally opens up: ‘Will the UK treat Meghan differently this time?

Nearly six years after claiming racism, bullying and allegations that help ‘was not provided’ to Meghan Markle, the couple have moved their homebase back to the country where their troubles are said to have begun – troubles that forced them away from Palace coffers, and into a world where scandal, drama and insights sell.

But now, finally the Duke has sat down to discuss it all at length. The conversation that instigated his ‘heart-on-his-sleeve’ moment came when a GQ interviewer asked, “There were reasons why you guys left in the first place, whether the media or other things you’ve spoken about in the past. Do you think it’s going to be different, or do you have a different attitude about it?”

Prince Harry initially remained vague and said, “I think a combination of two of those. I think that certainly our attitude has changed.” But when the host triggered a follow up, he said “It’s okay. It’s your job. I think once you’ve been through it, once you’ve been able to talk about it and raise awareness to it, then people see it for what it is, which makes the environment slightly easier” and “it’s not going to necessarily stop the behaviour, but then that’s the second part, which is the behaviour: My hope is that it will change,” he explained.

However, he did not shy away from highlighting all the ‘battles fought’ or the relationships that became strained as a result.

“What happened back then was then, what’s happened over the last six years has been a continuation of that. There are some battles that have been fought, necessarily so. But hopefully we can all draw a line under that. And with everything else that’s going on in the world, there’s aspects of the past that I’m sure all of us, me, my family, some of the British press, that we’d all like to leave behind us and work for the greater good.”