Noel Clarke breaks silence against sex offences at trial

Noel Clarke, UK-born filmmaker and former actor, has pleaded not guilty to sex offences against five women as his trial began today, October 21, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The Doctor Who star is accused of two counts of sexual assault, three of voyeurism, and one of exposure between 2007 and 2016. The offences are alleged to have taken place in London and Dorset.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clarke’s trial will move to Southwark Crown Court in November.

The charges followed an investigation that began in September 2025. The previous month, Clarke had lost the libel case he brought against Guardian News and Media for its reporting of sexual assault allegations against him from April 2021 onwards.

However, this is the first time Clarke has been on trial.

Clarke’s credits include the films Kidulthood and Adulthood, and the series Doctor Who.

Speaking in September, detective superintendent Mike Cagney said, “The women connected to these charges continue to receive support from specially trained officers.”

He further mentioned, “We urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact police. The information you provide will be dealt with in the utmost sensitivity, and we have trained investigators on hand to support you.”

Meanwhile, Bethan David, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London, had his opinion to express over Noel Clarke’s case, saying, “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to do so.”