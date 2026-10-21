Zach Cregger wants to make 'Batman' movie sans focusing on Batman

Generally, in a movie about Batman, the Caped Crusader is the central character. But not in Zach Cregger idea for a film on the DC character.

Instead, the Resident Evil director, in his pitch, wants to focus on someone unrelated to the brawl between the Dark Knight and the Joker.

In Cregger's screenplay, it is a pharmacist living in Gotham City. "It's a script called Henchman. It's about a normal guy," he previously told Men's Health.

Between the battle of Batman and The Joker, the ordinary person gotten suck into it.

"It's about a pharmacist who lives in Gotham City, and he gets accidentally sucked into this incredible power play between Batman and The Joker. And he finds himself a very integral part of something."

Now, in an interview with A Shot Magazine, Cregger explained that telling the story from the sidelines gives it a unique touch; another is that the director prefers stories the audience can relate to.

"I like small, intimate stories that are relatively simple. Just like an ant pushing a grain of sand."

Cregger said that, from the point of view of a normal person, the movigoers can resonate with that character's struggles rather than throwing them intergalactic threats that are far from any layperson's worries.

"Something that is just, you can wrap your head around the problem that this character has, and I'm not dealing with these giant tectonic plates of politics and lore and all those things."

However, Cregger's pitch remains unapproved.