Justin Bieber's late ex Sahara Ray's private family detail comes to light
The model, who gave birth to a girl earlier this year, tragically passed away at the age of 32
Following Sahara Ray's tragic death months after she welcomed a baby girl, the details of the newborn's father have been revealed.
According to a report by TMZ, the model's daughter's father was identified via her birth certificate.
As per the details mentioned in the birth record, reviewed by the outlet, the baby girl's father is Michael Bradley Dow, who is 38 years old.
Moreover, the birth record also revealed that Sahara gave birth to her child on January 27, 2026, at 12:19 a.m. in Los Angeles.
The late model kept the birth of her daughter private before publicly announcing it in April.
She posted a sweet video with her daughter, captioning, "Baby snow hallelujah."
Even Sahara's final post, uploaded in July, featured multiple snaps of her few-months-old daughter Snow.
"My whole heart, baby Snow," she wrote in the caption of her final post.
For those unversed, Sahara, who briefly dated Justin Bieber in 2016, tragically died of a fentanyl overdose at the age of 34. Her family confirmed the news to TMZ on Monday, October 19.
They said in a statement, "She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved."
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