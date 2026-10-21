Lily Allen apologizes to fans after abruptly cancelling her Auckland show

Lily Allen has apologized to her fans after abruptly cancelling her show in Auckland.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old singer revealed on her Instagram handle that she has called off her performance in New Zealand after contracting a viral infection.

"To my West End Girls in Auckland, I am so sorry to have to tell you that I have come down with a viral infection and am unable to perform tonight," Lily penned.

The Smile singer further said, "I was really looking forward to seeing you all and am absolutely gutted to be letting you down. For those who travelled all the way here, please accept my apology."

"All tickets will be refunded and I hope to be able to come back to see you soon. Thank you so much for understanding. Love, Lily," she added.

For those unaware, Lily is currently on tour in support of her latest album, West End Girl.

Recently, in an interview with The Times, the Not Fair hitmaker shared how the album's commercial success has impacted her life.

Lily told the outlet that she’s currently “just happy, in a good place."

“I’m living in the day, not planning too much,” she added.