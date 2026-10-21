'DWTS's judge Carrie Ann speaks out after Val Chmerkovskiy's Will Smith slap remark

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba has finally broken her silence after Val Chmerkovskiy suspention over his controversial Will Smith slap comment he aimed at the judge last week.

Carrie Ann took to her Instagram account on Tuesday evening and posted a black-and-white shot of the ballroom on the ABC series.

Over the picture Carrie Ann wrote that she was "looking forward to a heartfelt night of dedications" on the TV competition.

Moreover, she wrote in the caption, "Always and forever team Dancing with the Stars," along with a heart and a mirror emojis.

For those unversed, DWTS announced Val's suspension ahead of the week six episode after he made a controversial remark referencing Will Smith's infamous Oscar slap in response to criticism that judge Carrie Ann gave his wife, Jenna Johnson, in a previous episode.

Later, Val publicly apologized for his remark following his suspension in a statement shared with Page Six.

As Val is Jenna Dawan's regular partner at show, so during his absence Alan Bersten, who was elimated in a previous episode, stepped in to take his place.

​Hours before the week six episode on October 20, Alan took to his Instagram account and shared some glimpses into his and Jenna's dance practice.

​“I am so honored to be stepping in and dancing with @jennadewan you are such a light and it’s so beautiful to see you and your mom sharing the floor,” he wrote along with several snaps of himself and Jenna dancing.

Val took to the comment section under the post and thanked Alan for saving the day.

​“Thank you for stepping in and doing such an amazing job,” Val penned. “Jenna looks so good and most importantly happy.”