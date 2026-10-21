Charli XCX calls off Arizona show due to health woes: 'I am sorry'

Charli XCX calls off Arizona show due to health woes:

Charli XCX has called off her Arizona show due to illness.

The 34-year-old British singer shared the sad news with her fans on social media on Tuesday.

“I am so so sorry to say we have to cancel tomorrow’s music fashion film show,” Charli penned on her Instagram Story. “I have been fighting sickness throughout this run of shows and have now completely lost my voice.”

“I put absolutely everything i have into my performances, both physically and emotionally, and it breaks me that i can’t be with you tomorrow,” she continued. “My team worked hard to find a new date but ultimately were unable to. I’m so disappointed, but promise to return to AZ in the future. "

“Again, I’m sorry to the angels who had made plans to be there tomorrow,” the three-time Grammy winner wrote, acknowledging “how much time, planning, and care it takes to come to concerts.”

“I am now resting ahead of the final show in vegas this friday. i want to be back onstage and finish this tour together with you,” Charli concluded.

For those unaware, Charli was scheduled to perform in Glendale, Arizona, on Wednesday, October 21.